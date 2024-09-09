Communities Minister celebrates Michael Dunlop’s record-breaking career
Michael set the new all-time wins record at the 2024 Isle of Man TT, with his 27th race success around the Mountain Circuit, surpassing his Uncle Joey’s record.
Michael beat his new record later in the week by securing victory in the Supersport and Supertwin races, taking his all-time TT race triumphs to 29.
Commenting on the Dunlop family’s legendary status in road racing, Minister Lyons said: “The skill and courage of the racers as they reach speeds of over 220mph are remarkable and this year Michael also set a new lap record of over 135mph during the Superbike race.
“I have no doubt that as Michael moves forward in his career, more success will follow. His passion and commitment make him a great ambassador for the sport and an inspiration to new generations of road racers.”