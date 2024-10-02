Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Conor Murphy have officially opened the newly refurbished library in Ballymoney.

The library, which has been a critical service for residents in Ballymoney and the surrounding rural areas since 1970, has undergone significant investment to set a new benchmark for sustainability and energy efficiency, providing a modern, functional space for library users young and old.

Following a tour of the new facility, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It is great to see the re-opening of the library which provides a full range of library services, as well as offering local people a much needed, accessible and inviting shared space.

“Libraries are integral to the local community and I’m delighted to see that Ballymoney Library has something for everyone, from IT support to Health and Wellbeing classes.

Pictured at the opening of the refurbished Ballymoney Library are (from left) Libraries NI Chief Executive Dr Jim O’Hagan, Gordon Lyons, Communities Minister, Bonnie Anley, Chairperson of Libraries NI, Conor Murphy, Economy Minister and Mayor Ciarán McQuillan. CREDIT DfC

"I am particularly pleased that the library has extended the Class Visits programme to encourage more school pupils to visit and enjoy everything Ballymoney Library has to offer.

“I am confident that the revitalised library will continue to play an important role in Ballymoney, attracting new users of all ages.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “Decarbonising the economy is a key commitment of my Economic Plan, and my Department’s ‘Energy Invest to Save Fund’, has invested £73m across the region to support government bodies in reducing their energy costs and carbon emissions.

"The fund, which enabled this refurbishment, has not only supported Ballymoney library to become energy efficient, but it has also secured its future as a valuable hub for the local community. Collaboration across government is essential for the delivery of energy decarbonisation and will ensure that communities across the region benefit.”

The refurbishment, supported by the Department for Communities and the Department for the Economy’s Energy Invest to Save Programme 2023/24, has transformed Ballymoney Library into the first public building refurbishment designed to the EnerPHit standard to be completed in the UK.

The EnerPHit standard is an energy efficiency benchmark developed by the Passivhaus Institute, which focuses on retrofitting existing buildings to achieve a high energy efficiency rating.

Refurbishing to the EnerPHit standard ensures that older buildings meet modern energy efficiency values. Ballymoney Library has also been shortlisted in the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) excellence awards.