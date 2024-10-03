Community at the heart of Banbridge ViVOXTRA store efforts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Henderson Group-owned store opened in October 2020 and is very much at the heart of Banbridge.
Store community representative, Beverley Malcolmson-McClure, has been instrumental in co-ordinating fundraising activities, sponsorship of local events, schools and organisations, foodbank collections and litter picking around the area.
She told the Chronicle: “So far this year we have supported 16 charities and raised a total of £4,653.
“The charities have included Community Rescue Service, Southern Area Hospice, Autism NI and Air Ambulance NI.
“Our most recent fundraiser was in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children. We held a successful coffee morning and were selected as a flagship store for the company.
“We have more events planned for the remainder of the year when we will be fundraising for Guide Dogs for the Blind, Action Cancer’s Paint the Town Pink, Tearfund and Action Mental Health.
“The staff have also been involved in litter-picking at Bridgewater Park and we have supported the Storehouse Community Foodbank in Banbridge with donations.”
Beverley went on to highlight other areas of customer and community support the store provides: “We have a ‘dementia friend’ initiative in-store, where staff take a short course which enables them to recognise and support customers who may need assistance.
“We have been involved with local schools and ran an Easter colouring competition with our neighbours Abercorn Primary, and also provided them with sports day kits and drinks.
“Ballydown Nursery School also received sports day kits and food and drinks for their end of year graduation celebrations.
“We were delighted to provide sponsorship to Banbridge Academy Association for their golf day in June.
“Also in June, we provided half-time refreshments for the players in a ‘B Positive’ charity football match.”
Beverley added: “We’re grateful to all our customers for their generosity and support and we look forward to building on our efforts to help other charities, organisations and causes in the Banbridge community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.