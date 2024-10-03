Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE community-spirited staff at ViVOXTRA on the Newry Road have been busy doing their bit for good causes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Henderson Group-owned store opened in October 2020 and is very much at the heart of Banbridge.

Store community representative, Beverley Malcolmson-McClure, has been instrumental in co-ordinating fundraising activities, sponsorship of local events, schools and organisations, foodbank collections and litter picking around the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the Chronicle: “So far this year we have supported 16 charities and raised a total of £4,653.

The Newry Road ViVOXTRA was selected as a flagship store for the company as they fundraised for the Cancer Fund for Children.

“The charities have included Community Rescue Service, Southern Area Hospice, Autism NI and Air Ambulance NI.

“Our most recent fundraiser was in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children. We held a successful coffee morning and were selected as a flagship store for the company.

“We have more events planned for the remainder of the year when we will be fundraising for Guide Dogs for the Blind, Action Cancer’s Paint the Town Pink, Tearfund and Action Mental Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff have also been involved in litter-picking at Bridgewater Park and we have supported the Storehouse Community Foodbank in Banbridge with donations.”

Community-spirited staff members who took part in a litter pick.​

Beverley went on to highlight other areas of customer and community support the store provides: “We have a ‘dementia friend’ initiative in-store, where staff take a short course which enables them to recognise and support customers who may need assistance.

“We have been involved with local schools and ran an Easter colouring competition with our neighbours Abercorn Primary, and also provided them with sports day kits and drinks.

“Ballydown Nursery School also received sports day kits and food and drinks for their end of year graduation celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to provide sponsorship to Banbridge Academy Association for their golf day in June.

​In-store fundraising activities for Air Ambulance NI charity.

“Also in June, we provided half-time refreshments for the players in a ‘B Positive’ charity football match.”

Beverley added: “We’re grateful to all our customers for their generosity and support and we look forward to building on our efforts to help other charities, organisations and causes in the Banbridge community.”