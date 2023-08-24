Community celebrates Rathcoole's 70th anniversary
Construction of the estate to the north of Belfast began in the early 1950s, with records indicating the earliest construction completion date was in 1953.
The first residents moved into their homes at this time.
Membes of RATH Community Group staged a celebration event on August 13 to help mark the momentous milestone.
The event in the Donardview Close area featured a number of family-friendly activities including bouncy castles, pony rides, slides, an assaut course, a video gaming bus, face painting, refreshments and music from a DJ and local flute bands.
Check out these photographs from the festivities.