Young residents enjoying the estate's 70th anniversary celebrations.Young residents enjoying the estate's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Community celebrates Rathcoole's 70th anniversary

Residents from across Rathcoole gathered in the area recently to celebrate the estate’s 70th anniversary.
By Russell Keers
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

Construction of the estate to the north of Belfast began in the early 1950s, with records indicating the earliest construction completion date was in 1953.

The first residents moved into their homes at this time.

Membes of RATH Community Group staged a celebration event on August 13 to help mark the momentous milestone.

The event in the Donardview Close area featured a number of family-friendly activities including bouncy castles, pony rides, slides, an assaut course, a video gaming bus, face painting, refreshments and music from a DJ and local flute bands.

Check out these photographs from the festivities.

The RATH Community Group applied to the Housing Executive through Community Cohesion funding for a celebration event to commemorate 70 years of the Rathcoole Estate.

Residents dodged the showers to enjoy the event.

The fun day was held on August 13.

Pony rides were on offer during the anniversary celebrations.

