Crafters from across Antrim and Newtownabbey have joined forces to knit and crochet winter staples to support the borough council’s Winter Woollies campaign

A spokesperson for the local authority explained: “Community champions created over 500 handmade items including hats, scarfs and blankets during the six-week campaign.

“The items that were collected at council facilities have now been delivered to the Northern Health and Social Care Trust for distribution to families in need across the borough.”

Commenting on the effort, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “The response to our Winter Woollies campaign has been overwhelming. There is a large creative community in the borough and by contributing to Winter Woollies, these individuals will see an added benefit to their own mental health.

Ald Stephen Ross pictured with over 500 items donated in aid of the Winter Woolies campaign.

“As the cost of heating continues to rise and now that the colder weather is upon us, these handmade creations will go a long way to help the vulnerable in our borough stay warm. I would like to thank those who contributed for their generosity and time spent towards this worthwhile cause.”

All of the items were collected and assembled in the Old Courthouse in Antrim on December 13, where the Mayor selected his favourites; Sharon McCleave (a blanket), Janet Kinnear (cardigans and hats), Isobel Cromie (child and adult cardigans) and Elaine Stewart (hats and scarves).

Each winner received a £25 voucher for the Yarn Patch in Glengormley.

Winter Woollies is an age-friendly initiative that incorporates the ‘Take five steps to wellbeing’ approach.

This practical project can improve the health and wellbeing of both those making and receiving the items made.

