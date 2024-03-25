Community contribution: Village association celebrates King’s Award Success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group was presented with the highest civic award bestowed upon local volunteer groups by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ at a special event at Mossley Mill, hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on March 22.

For the past 17 years, Mayfield Village Community Association has been carrying out a wide range of community projects in Mayfield and the surrounding area. From the provision of a community fridge to educational programs, volunteering opportunities for young people, organisation of community events, promotion of mental health initiatives, and offering a signposting service to other community support services, the association has brought about tangible improvements in the lives of local residents.

Through the efforts of the group, residents of Mayfield have benefited from a reduction in food and fuel poverty, social inclusion and loneliness. Young people have been equipped with new skills and support needed to build their CV and enhance their career prospects and mental wellbeing. There has also been a noticeable reduction in anti-social behaviour in the area which has benefited all residents and businesses by ensuring Mayfield Village is a safe place for all.

Volunteers from Mayfield Village Community Association receiving the King's Award

The volunteers are actively involved in all the activities undertaken by the group including fundraising events, without which the group could not facilitate the wide range of programmes currently on offer. In addition, the volunteers have also identified specific community need and developed programmes tailored to meet such need, for example, their MYPAL youth project which engages young people in activities, learning and community volunteering.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM said, “Having visited the group in their village hall a few months ago, where I met with young volunteers who help out with the group’s youth activities, I recognised wholeheartedly the excellent work being carried out which has culminated in the group receiving this special award this evening.

“The volunteers in Mayfield are passionate, energetic and creative, working tirelessly to ensure that they provide as much help and support as possible to those most in need. I extend my warmest congratulations to the Chairperson, Committee and Volunteers of Mayfield Village Community Association, for the contribution that they have made, and continue to make, in Mayfield and surrounding areas.”