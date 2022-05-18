Community fridge opened in Greenisland

Community fridges are a platform for sharing surplus food within a community to reduce food waste going to landfill. They are not means tested and are open to all. Community fridges differ from the vital role food banks play, but can often be a complementary provision.

Commenting on the development, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, said: “There are just over 100 community fridges across the UK. Each year these community fridges can redistribute over 975 tonnes of food surplus, which is equivalent to 1.9 million meals, and benefit over 77,000 people.

“I am pleased to say our borough is again adding to this figure with the opening of the fourth such fridge in Greenisland, situated in the courtyard between Greenisland Community Centre and Greenisland Baptist Church.

Cllr Peter Johnston, Jacqui Robb, Cllr Bobby Hadden, Cllr William McCaughey (Mayor), Len Duddy and Nancy Givens.

“This project was made possible through funding from the Department for Communities Covid-19 Food Partnership with volunteers managing the day to day running of the fridge.”

Jacqui Robb, Centre Manager for Carrickfergus Christians Against Poverty, explained: “As well as the many environmental benefits of a community fridge there are also far-reaching health and wellbeing benefits.

“Community fridges can provide opportunities for volunteers to come together, share skills and socialise. There are also opportunities for those visiting the fridge to interact and connect with a wider community network – much needed after a difficult few years that has seen social isolation and loneliness increase.

“Community fridges can provide access to healthy food and encourage people to try something new. This initiative is so much more than just a fridge.”

Nancy Givens, Manager of Greenisland Community Fridge, added: “After much work in the background we are delighted to finally open the doors to the public. Volunteers will be opening and closing the fridge on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to noon.

“The fridge will be replenished thanks to donations coming from Tesco, Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Sainsburys. Opening hours will very much depend on volunteer availability and what donations are made available from suppliers.

“The doors will close early when all the food is gone. We’d recommend checking the Greenisland Community Fridge Facebook page for updates before visiting.

“The premise of a community fridge is simple – whatever items are available can be taken by anyone. We’d ask visitors to respect the space and the volunteers and to only take what they will use – remembering that the main aim is to reduce food waste. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the new community fridge.”