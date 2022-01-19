Community fundraising campaign for house fire victim

Mark and his dog Clipper

Thankfully Mark and his beloved dog Clipper escaped serious injury but sadly he also lost most of his belongings due to fire and water damage, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.

His friends at Portstewart Men’s Shed have offered the opportunity for the community of Portstewart to show their love and support for Mark by contributing to a fundraiser to help him to get back on his feet.

The fundraising campaign has been organised with the support of Portstewart Parish, SVP and Portstewart Community Association and the money raised will help Mark move into other accommodation and replace essential items.

Already the page has raised over £3,800, a sign of the high esteem Mark is held in by the Portstewart community.