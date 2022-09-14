Community groups have chance to win £70K of National Lottery Funding

Applications are now open from amazing local projects that make a real difference to people’s lives.

Five inspiring community projects in Northern Ireland will then be shortlisted to take part in a high-profile campaign and public vote, including being showcased on UTV Live evening news in May 2023.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three projects with the highest public votes will win up to £70,000 and the two runners up will be awarded up to £10,000.

Chance to win up to £70,000 of National Lottery funding

This programme is also a unique opportunity for National Lottery players and the Northern Ireland public to have a say in how more than £200,000 of National Lottery funding is put to good use and awarded to community projects in their area.

The People’s Projects is a UK wide partnership between The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland). Now in its 15th year, there will be 57 winning projects across the UK and up to 38 runner-up organisations winning a share of over £4.3 million.