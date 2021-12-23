The Community Intercultural Programme (CIP) is getting a £200k grant while the 1825 Project will receive £386,624.

In total there will be 13 projects across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area benefitting from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The CIP will be using their funding to support young people in the Craigavon and Portadown area, the majority of whom will be from minority ethnic backgrounds, to learn new skills, build strong relationships and play a greater role in their community.

A spokesperson for the Community Fund said: “Over three years the project will run activities to improve wellbeing, reduce isolation, improve engagement with education and help to create a more inclusive community.

“The 1825 Project, which works in Brownlow and the wider Craigavon area has received a £386,624 grant to upskill young people to contribute to community development and activities and help them become future community leaders and make improvements to the local community.

“Over five years the project will run activities focusing on the issues young people face such as mental health problems, climate change, anti-social behaviour and poverty. Young people will help recruit new cohorts to take part in the project and will act as young leaders, trainers and peer mentors.”

Happy Hours Club, Banbridge is using a £4,055 grant to provide winter packs for member with arthritis who are still isolating. The pack will contain some essential items and activities to improve their mental wellbeing and reduce loneliness.

Laurencetown, Lenaderg & Tullylish Community Association, based near Banbridge, also received a £9,140 grant to provide support and activities for their older members to build their confidence and reduce anxiety around the pandemic. As restrictions ease they will organise Spring/Summer trips to places of interest in NI.

Also receiving funding are 1st Armagh and Explorer Scout Unit, Banbridge and District Model Car Club, Drumadonald Rural Development Association, Garrymore Residents Association, Grace Community Church, Milltown Rural Development Association, Quilly Rural Development Group, Waringstown Community Development Association and Women’s Institute Loughbrickland Branch.