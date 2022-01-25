Community pays tribute to victims of genocide

Her Majesty's Deputy- Lieutenant Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, Mayor and Deputy Mayor , Elected Members, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Belfast, Pawel Majewski and US Consul General Paul Narain at the Holocaust memorial .

The event was staged as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s programme and commitment to remember the victims of the genocide of European Jews during World War II.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb led tributes in remembering the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust and those who lost their lives in more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests heard further poignant messages from Rev Ruth Patterson (Church of the Good Shepherd) Kathy Wolff (Community Relations Forum) and Mr Peter McBride (Trauma Specialist).

Monkstown Jubilee Centre staged the event.

Following the speeches, elected members led a procession which included Her Majesty’s Deputy- Lieutenant Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Belfast, Mr. Pawel Majewski and US Consul General Mr Paul Narain to the Holocaust memorial site where a number of wreaths were laid.

The council’s Holocaust programme will continue with a special video which will be shown on the local authority’s social channels today (Thursday, January 27).

As part of the video, Mr Billy Kohner MBE will share his family’s experience of fleeing Czechoslovakia to find refuge here in Northern Ireland.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held across the world each year on January 27, a stark reminder to all of us of the result of the evils of discrimination and prejudice, if left unchecked and unchallenged.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb with ladies from the Community Relations Forum who helped make the mosaic for the Holocaust memorial.

The Mayor said: “It’s my privilege to lead this Memorial Day Commemoration to honour the victims of the Holocaust and to affirm our commitment to creating a peaceful society where diversity is embraced and celebrated.”

----