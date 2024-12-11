Community Rescue Service annual festival of light to be held at Crannagh Marina, Coleraine
The Community Rescue Service annual Festival of Light will take place on Sunday, December 22 at 7pm.
The ceremony, at the Crannagh Marina, 78 Portstewart Road, Coleraine, is for families and friends to partake in an act of remembrance for lost loved ones.
The ceremony is open to everyone from across the community to “remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones gone too soon through suicide or accidental death”.
For more information, please contact Hazel from CRS on 07731438391.