The Community Rescue Service annual Festival of Light will take place on Sunday, December 22 at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony, at the Crannagh Marina, 78 Portstewart Road, Coleraine, is for families and friends to partake in an act of remembrance for lost loved ones.

The ceremony is open to everyone from across the community to “remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones gone too soon through suicide or accidental death”.

For more information, please contact Hazel from CRS on 07731438391.