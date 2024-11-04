Community saddened as 'legendary' Magherafelt barber John Murray passes away

Tributes have been paid to 'legendary' Magherafelt barber John Murray who sadly died at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his early starts, John operated from his shop at Church Street - the birthplace of Northern Ireland international footballer and manager Peter Doherty - for many years until his retirement.

His passing coincides with the fifth anniversary of the death of his son Séan, who worked with his father in the shop until his sudden death in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John was well known to thousands of people in Magherafelt town and the surrounding area.

Popular Magherafelt barber John Murray who has died. Credit: Facebook

His shop was recently demolished to make way for another business marking the end of an era.

Many have paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as a town ‘legend.’

One wrote: “Some of my most vivid childhood memories are going with my dad to get my hair cut by John Murray. Being hoisted up onto the big black chair and the bench placed across it. Old Johnny Doyle sitting in the corner. The rattling noise of John’s scissors broken only when he would stop to take a slug of milk from the pint bottle in the basket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The south Derry area will fondly remember John’s great service, the early starts where always the best craic John landed to my grandfathers house many years ago on his day “of” to cut his hair as he wasn’t well, the kindest person,” another said.

"Part of the fabric of the town that made it what it is,” added another.

According to a funeral notice on McCuster Bros Funeral Directors website, John is survived by his wife Paddy daughters Claire, Anne, Joan, Oonagh, son Kevin and the late Séan, and wider family circle.

His funeral will leave his home at Union Road in the town on Tuesday (November 5) for Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, followed by burial in St John Milltown cemetery.