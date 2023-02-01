Register
Community spirit in Portadown praised at Rectory community cafe

Community spirit in Portadown has been praised by the local MP at the Rectory community cafe.

By Carmel Robinson
6 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 12:48pm

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart joined members of the community at Rectory Community Café, a new initiative to help bring people together.

Rectory Community Cafe in Portadown gets full praise from Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

Soon after the visit, Mrs Lockhart said: “Bringing people together is vital in any community, but that requires volunteers to make it happen in many places.

"It was lovely to join with volunteers in the Rectory area at the Community Café and to see this amazing community volunteer spirit in action. It was clear that those attending were having a great time, with an opportunity to have a chat over a bowl of soup and a cuppa.

"Credit must go to super-chef Alan and the team who faithfully provide this space on a weekly basis for those in the Rectory area. It was lovely to spend time at the Café and I would encourage people to call in – they will certainly enjoy doing so.”

