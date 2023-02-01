Community spirit in Portadown has been praised by the local MP at the Rectory community cafe.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart joined members of the community at Rectory Community Café, a new initiative to help bring people together.

Rectory Community Cafe in Portadown gets full praise from Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

Soon after the visit, Mrs Lockhart said: “Bringing people together is vital in any community, but that requires volunteers to make it happen in many places.

"It was lovely to join with volunteers in the Rectory area at the Community Café and to see this amazing community volunteer spirit in action. It was clear that those attending were having a great time, with an opportunity to have a chat over a bowl of soup and a cuppa.