Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart joined members of the community at Rectory Community Café, a new initiative to help bring people together.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Soon after the visit, Mrs Lockhart said: “Bringing people together is vital in any community, but that requires volunteers to make it happen in many places.
"It was lovely to join with volunteers in the Rectory area at the Community Café and to see this amazing community volunteer spirit in action. It was clear that those attending were having a great time, with an opportunity to have a chat over a bowl of soup and a cuppa.
"Credit must go to super-chef Alan and the team who faithfully provide this space on a weekly basis for those in the Rectory area. It was lovely to spend time at the Café and I would encourage people to call in – they will certainly enjoy doing so.”