UPPER Bann MP Carla Lockhart has once again praised the Spratt family in Banbridge for their unwavering commitment to supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, following another highly successful Macmillan Coffee Morning at their home last week.

The family has now been hosting this annual fundraising event for an incredible 24 years.

Speaking after attending this year’s event, Ms Lockhart expressed her admiration for the family’s dedication and the wider community’s charitable spirit.

“Macmillan Cancer Support does outstanding work to help those affected by cancer, and it was a real pleasure to join the Spratt family once again for their annual Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Diane Dodds MLA and Alderman Paul Greenfield with Philip and Jean Spratt, who have been hosting Macmillan Coffee Mornings for 24 years.

“This year marks 24 years of the Spratt family opening their home to the community for this important cause – an incredible achievement.

“The commitment of Jean, Philip, and their children is truly remarkable, and it was a lovely afternoon spent with great company, enjoying tea, coffee, and a delicious array of cakes.”

Over the years, the Spratt family has raised thousands of pounds to support Macmillan’s vital services, helping people across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Ms Lockhart also recognised the generosity of others throughout the Upper Bann constituency who have hosted or attended Macmillan Coffee Mornings as part of the national campaign.

​Carla Lockhart MP with coffee morning organisers, Philip and Jean Spratt from Banbridge.

“The generosity shown by the Spratt family, as well as countless other fundraisers across Upper Bann, speaks volumes about the heart of this community.

“It’s humbling to see so many people come together to support Macmillan, knowing how much their efforts contribute to the charity’s ability to provide essential care and services for those facing cancer.”

Ms Lockhart concluded by thanking the Spratt family and all those involved in organising or supporting the coffee mornings across the area.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the Spratt family for their dedication over the years, and to all who participated in this year’s Macmillan Coffee Mornings. Your efforts are making a real difference.”

Last Saturday, the MP visited Cove & Co coffee & gift shop in Banbridge, which hosted another Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser.

“The ladies involved did a fantastic job with today’s event, and I’m so impressed by the energy and commitment shown,” she said.

Edenderry Primary School also hosted a coffee morning for Macmillan last week.

The school secretaries have been running the charity coffee morning for over 30 years.

Parents, grandparents and friends joined the pupils and staff and have this year currently raised over £1,400. Well done to all involved!