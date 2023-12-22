Community thanked as Larne Poppy Appeal total rises by over £4,000
Matthew Mulroy, Larne Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “We have seen an increase in contactless payments up from £1,410 in 2022 to £1,843 in 2023 – up by £433.
“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported this year's appeal including the Combined Cadet Force at Larne High, Army Cadet Force and the Air Cadet Force who assisted in this year's appeal at Asda for a bag pack and street collection and our fantastic local community in Larne.
“A special thank you to Asda Stores Larne who raised an amount of £6,574.01 in 2023 as the previous year was £3,680 in 2022.
“I have seen Larne raise our total every year for the last four years for the Poppy Appeal. When I started four years ago, I had six volunteers and this year we reached 26 volunteers, and I can't thank all the volunteers enough for their service.”