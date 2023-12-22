The Royal British Legion Larne Poppy Appeal raised £21,451.29 this year - up by £4,004 from 2022.

Army Cadet Force members at Asda for a bag pack. Photo submitted by Matthew Mulroy

Matthew Mulroy, Larne Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “We have seen an increase in contactless payments up from £1,410 in 2022 to £1,843 in 2023 – up by £433.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported this year's appeal including the Combined Cadet Force at Larne High, Army Cadet Force and the Air Cadet Force who assisted in this year's appeal at Asda for a bag pack and street collection and our fantastic local community in Larne.

“A special thank you to Asda Stores Larne who raised an amount of £6,574.01 in 2023 as the previous year was £3,680 in 2022.

Air Cadet Force members who assisted with this year's Poppy Appeal. Photo submitted by Matthew Mulroy