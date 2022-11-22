A County Tyrone theatre production company has been awarded more than £16,000 in funding by leading food company Moy Park.

Bardic Theatre, based in Donaghmore, has been operating for over 40 years and the funds donated from Moy Park will aid the development of the theatre going forward.

The theatre received the support through Moy Park’s £1 million Community Support Fund, an initiative created to support local groups and charities and contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates.

Speaking about the support Brian McMahon, Artist Director at Bardic Theatre said :“We are delighted to receive this fantastic donation from Moy Park. The Bardic Theatre has been at the forefront of community theatre for over 40 years, and the funds received will allow us to continue to work we do for many more.

Pictured, from left, are Brian McMahon, Sam McBride, Moy Park and Sean Faloon, Bardic Theatre.

“The Theatre holds a pride of place in our local community through the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and arts practitioners.”

Vistit https://moypark.com/community-support for grant application.