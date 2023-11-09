Two local groups are to feature in a special Children in Need programme on BBC Northern Ireland.

Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips host a special programme featuring local fundraising stories and highlights from the Great SPOTacular Appeal Show held on Friday 17 November. Credit BBC NI

They are joined by Pudsey, Hugo Duncan and Brooke Scullion who hit the road to find out more about the amazing fundraisers, organisations and schools who make such a difference in our communities.

Some of the fundraising organisations visited include Compass Advocacy Network in Ballymoney and there will also be special reports from charities who benefit from BBC Children in Need funding, including The Zachary Geddis ‘Break the Silence’ Trust in Coleraine.