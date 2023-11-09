Compass Advocacy Network in Ballymoney and Zachary Geddis ‘Break the Silence’ Trust to feature in BBC show
Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips host a special programme featuring local fundraising stories and highlights from the Great SPOTacular Appeal Show held on Friday 17 November.
They are joined by Pudsey, Hugo Duncan and Brooke Scullion who hit the road to find out more about the amazing fundraisers, organisations and schools who make such a difference in our communities.
Some of the fundraising organisations visited include Compass Advocacy Network in Ballymoney and there will also be special reports from charities who benefit from BBC Children in Need funding, including The Zachary Geddis ‘Break the Silence’ Trust in Coleraine.
The BBC Children in Need Choir are back with a special performance from Antrim Castle Gardens. BBC Children in Need 2023 In Northern Ireland airs Sunday 19 November at 3.55pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.