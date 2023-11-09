Register
BREAKING

Compass Advocacy Network in Ballymoney and Zachary Geddis ‘Break the Silence’ Trust to feature in BBC show

Two local groups are to feature in a special Children in Need programme on BBC Northern Ireland.
By Una Culkin
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips host a special programme featuring local fundraising stories and highlights from the Great SPOTacular Appeal Show held on Friday 17 November. Credit BBC NIHolly Hamilton and Connor Phillips host a special programme featuring local fundraising stories and highlights from the Great SPOTacular Appeal Show held on Friday 17 November. Credit BBC NI
Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips host a special programme featuring local fundraising stories and highlights from the Great SPOTacular Appeal Show held on Friday 17 November. Credit BBC NI

Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips host a special programme featuring local fundraising stories and highlights from the Great SPOTacular Appeal Show held on Friday 17 November.

They are joined by Pudsey, Hugo Duncan and Brooke Scullion who hit the road to find out more about the amazing fundraisers, organisations and schools who make such a difference in our communities.

Some of the fundraising organisations visited include Compass Advocacy Network in Ballymoney and there will also be special reports from charities who benefit from BBC Children in Need funding, including The Zachary Geddis ‘Break the Silence’ Trust in Coleraine.

The BBC Children in Need Choir are back with a special performance from Antrim Castle Gardens. BBC Children in Need 2023 In Northern Ireland airs Sunday 19 November at 3.55pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

Related topics:BBCBBC Northern IrelandPudseyChildren in Need