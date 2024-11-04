The winner has been drawn for the family ticket bundle to watch Larne play Swiss side St Gallen. Image provided by Larne FC

The Larne Times teamed up with Larne Football Club to offer one family the chance to savour European soccer action.

Tiernan Lynch’s team will host Swiss side FC St Gallen 1879 in the UEFA Conference League at the National Stadium on Thursday, November 7 (8.00pm) – their third game in the group section. The visitors are expected to bring around 1,600 supporters to the UECL clash in Belfast.

To have been in with a chance of winning a family bundle ticket (two adults and two concessions) for the game, participants were asked to provide the name of Larne FC’s manager. The answer, of course, is: Tiernan Lynch.

Congratulations to Simon Bell, who is the winner drawn from the correct entries. Thanks also to all those who took part in the competition and Larne FC for providing the prize.