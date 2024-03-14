A special programme of events is lined up for Inver Park on Saturday, March 16. Image submitted by Larne FC

A full programme of entertainment is being hosted by the club as they face Glenavon FC in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Antrim Coast Dance Academy will be treating supporters to a live performance before the game and at half-time. There will also be children’s entertainment in the main carpark with the ever-popular Teqball tables and the inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge.

After the match, the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland will be on the screens in the 1889 Sports and Social Club. There will also be live music throughout the night as Colin Graham and David Walker both take to the stage.

Colin Graham and David Walker will be performing at the 1889 Sports and Social Club on Saturday, March 16. Image submitted by Larne FC

There are five pairs of tickets up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning answer the following question:

Q. What is the name of Larne FC’s home ground?