Competition: chance to win tickets for Larne FC’s St Patrick’s Day themed matchday event
A full programme of entertainment is being hosted by the club as they face Glenavon FC in the Sports Direct Premiership.
Antrim Coast Dance Academy will be treating supporters to a live performance before the game and at half-time. There will also be children’s entertainment in the main carpark with the ever-popular Teqball tables and the inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge.
After the match, the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland will be on the screens in the 1889 Sports and Social Club. There will also be live music throughout the night as Colin Graham and David Walker both take to the stage.
There are five pairs of tickets up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning answer the following question:
- Q. What is the name of Larne FC’s home ground?
Message your answer with name and contact details to the Larne Times Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/larnetimes/ or email [email protected] . The senders of the first five correct entries received before 1pm on Friday, March 15, will each win a pair of tickets for the celebrations. Must be over 18 to enter. One entry per household.