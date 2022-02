Police said they are ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Jody was last seen on Sunday 27th February at approximately 8.40am leaving Craigavon Area Hospital.

“Jody is approx 5 ft 8, slim build and was last seen wearing grey joggers, a dark jacket, trainers and a green coloured snood/scarf.

Jody Curry who is missing from Craigavon Area Hospital.

“If you are aware of his whereabout’s or believe you have seen him please contact Police on 101 and quote serial 557 of 27/02/22.”

