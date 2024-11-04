Concern over state of road warning signs on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon driving test routes
Alderman Ian Burns has been contacted by some instructors who are alarmed that important warning signage, such as ‘Stop’ signs, can’t be seen on some of their test routes.
The UUP representative for Banbridge DEA told DfI Divisional manager Mark McPeak at a ABC council meeting: “I’ve been contacted by a number of driving instructors. In and around the test centres, there are signs that can’t be read.
“I would have thought ‘Stop’ signs, ‘Give Way’ signs would be important when you’re trying to teach someone to drive, [as well as] directional signs, but they can’t see signage in those areas.
“I think it would be very important – in and around test routes especially – that those signs should be either cleaned, or the hedges cut back, so that the young drivers can see them.”
The senior DfI representative replied: “Regarding the cleaning of ‘Stop’ and ‘Give Way’ signs, anything that’s public-safety related, particularly ‘Stop’ signs which are legislated, to me are high priority.
“And if you [have] any specific details on any signs that need cleaned, ‘Stop’ signs in particular, then we can do a check on site to consider whether there is a public safety issue.
“We take issues like that extremely seriously and we will check ourselves to establish whether something needs done to improve public safety.
“In terms of cleaning signs on a driving instructors’ route, I would suggest the same thing. Only if they’re public-safety related we will take forward any cleaning. That’s in compliance with a limited-service policy.
“Regrettably we just don’t have the resources to be able to clean signs. Sorry.”