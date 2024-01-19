Concern Worldwide says thanks to generous Northern Irish people for 'incredible' global support
Peter Anderson, NI director of Concern Worldwide (UK), said: “I want to express my gratitude to our supporters, shop volunteers, street collectors, school debates’ students, challenge participants, community groups and board members for their dedication and commitment to Concern over the past 12 months.
“From devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, cyclones in Bangladesh, conflict and displacement in Ukraine and Sudan, to severe drought in East Africa, the generosity of people in Northern Ireland to help those most in need is something that should continue to inspire us all.
“As I step down after 18 years with Concern, 11 of those as director in Northern Ireland, the incredible support of people here to stand with those facing immense challenges globally has never ceased to amaze me.
“I am proud that, together, we have contributed so much to help improve the lives of vulnerable people around the world, and hope that we will continue to do so for many years to come,” he said.