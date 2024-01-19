Concern Worldwide says thanks to generous Northern Irish people for 'incredible' global support

International development charity Concern Worldwide has thanked the people of Northern Ireland for their support in 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Anderson, NI director of Concern Worldwide (UK), said: “I want to express my gratitude to our supporters, shop volunteers, street collectors, school debates’ students, challenge participants, community groups and board members for their dedication and commitment to Concern over the past 12 months.

“From devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, cyclones in Bangladesh, conflict and displacement in Ukraine and Sudan, to severe drought in East Africa, the generosity of people in Northern Ireland to help those most in need is something that should continue to inspire us all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As I step down after 18 years with Concern, 11 of those as director in Northern Ireland, the incredible support of people here to stand with those facing immense challenges globally has never ceased to amaze me.