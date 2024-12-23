Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have warned that some planned VE Day anniversary events could clash with next year’s North West 200.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At September’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins proposed that council organise a programme of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of ‘Victory in Europe Day’ on May 8.

At this month’s Commemoration and Celebration Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, members were presented with a draft VE programme for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme included plans for activities throughout the Borough on May 8, culminating in the lighting of a beacon at the Diamond, Coleraine, at 9.30pm.

DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins said the North West 200 shouldn’t “detract from VE Day, what it’s about and what we’re going to commemorate”. CREDIT CCGBC

However, the report noted that May 8 is race day, so road closures will be in place which ‘may impact on planned activities for VE Day’.

DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan asked for confirmation on the times of the race, as it was her understanding that races took place during the day and would possibly not clash with the evening event.

However, Director of Corporate Services, Moira Quinn, confirmed that on May 8 practice took place from 9am to 3pm, with evening racing from 4.45pm to 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins said the North West 200 shouldn’t “detract from VE Day, what it’s about and what we’re going to commemorate”.

She concluded: “If there’s a race in the evening, and the beacon lighting has got to be at 9.30pm, everything is coming into question because of the North West.”

“But not all roads into Coleraine aren’t going to be shut, are they? It’s only Portrush. So Coleraine is not going to be affected, not everybody goes to watch the North West 200.”