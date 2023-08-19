Register
Condemnation after 'No Gay, No Irish’ graffiti daubed in Lurgan's Mourneview area

Homophobic and anti-Irish graffiti which has been spray painted in the Mourneview area of Lurgan is not representative of the views of local residents, Councillor Peter Lavery has stressed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
An example of the graffiti which has appeared in the Mourneview area of Lurgan. Picture: Peter LaveryAn example of the graffiti which has appeared in the Mourneview area of Lurgan. Picture: Peter Lavery
The Alliance representative condemned those behind the graffiti and asked for anyone who knows who was responsible to contact police.

"Lurgan is an inclusive, welcoming town that is looking to the future. Those spray painting these homophobic and anti-Irish statements do not represent the vast majority of people here, and I condemn them and their actions entirely.

"We can have no tolerance for such views in our society. All of us must unite and face down homophobia and sectarianism as well as those who promote it. It is particularly concerning that some of this offensive graffiti has been painted beside a busy walking route in the vicinity of a primary school,” he said.

"I have asked for the graffiti to be removed and I urge anyone with information to contact police with it immediately.”