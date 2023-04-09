Two young girls were rescued on Sunday (April 9) after being stranded on an island in Lough Neagh.

Lifeboats were tasked at 10.54am following reports of the girls stranded on Coney Island and quickly arrived on the scene.

A group of three had attempted to make their way to Maghery in Co Armagh slip on kayaks, but were blown off course due to rapidly deteriorating conditions.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “The advance party made the good decision not to try and paddle back to the island to pick up the girls and instead dialled 999 and asked Coastguard for assistance.

Lough Neagh Rescue assisted in the rescue on Easter Sunday.

"Lough Neagh GG team quickly accounted for the party of three while the lifeboats collected the two girls on Coney Island and safely brought them into Maghery slip where the girls were a little shaken but made feel much better by the warm embrace of their parents.

"Lifeboats returned to station for refuelling and readied for their next tasking.