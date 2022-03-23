Conference and exhibition on how to survive rapid inflation

The cost of the hall has been donated by the Magherafelt Baha’is and their friends and is free to attend.

An introductory talk will be given by Dr. Les Gornall and there will be free exhibitions, discussions and activities starting at 10am.

There will be tips from ‘champions’ on food, raising livestock, garden vegetables, preserving, and working together.

Dr Les Gornall.

Electric cars will feature. The ‘champion’ of eCars is Gerard McStocker (of Ceili Band fame). Much travelled, he should know about the value of ‘going electric’ and will answer any questions.

Butch Elliott is not only ‘champion’ of Food for Free and Herbs for Health, but will lead expeditions to find wild plants of interest for food and healing.

Edwin Graham has a guest house on Lough Neagh and years of growing food and working with horticultural volunteers. Permaculture and community is his Champion talk. If you have never seen an air to air heat exchanger that can save 75% of your heating bill in the right setting, come and discover.

Dr Gornall said: “Passive house design and strategies for saving energy I will be tackling. Many local community groups are contributing with examples of recycling, reuse, preserving food for the winter etc.

“On the fun side, if we can overcome the ‘Boat Problem’ we will have a ‘We all share the same air’ Balloon Race - with prizes!

“There will be music and perhaps even line dancing! A quiz - ‘can you name all the functions and benefits of trees? ‘

“Sunshine guaranteed according to the weather forecasters. There is a beach, ice cream, tea house and the coffee and facilities of Ballyronan.

“Mid Ulster Council will have a table and lots of ‘champions’ will help with Top Tips for Surviving Rapid Inflation in fuel costs, food, travel and suggest ways of reducing anxiety as well.