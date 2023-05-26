Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Conference to kickstart conversation on housing across Mid Ulster

Preparations are underway for a major conference focusing on housing across the Mid Ulster area.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th May 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:58 BST

On Monday June 12, the Mid Ulster Housing Forum will host its first public event at the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

The theme of the inaugural conference is ‘Housing supply in Mid Ulster: Starting the conversation’ and it will be hosted by Paddy Gray OBE who is Professor of Housing at Ulster University.

Housing is an important issue for many residents as Mid Ulster has one of the fastest growing populations in the country and with that comes the challenge of meeting the demand for new homes in our towns and villages across the district.

Most Popular
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Corá Corry pictured with Paddy Gray OBE, Professor of Housing at Ulster University, who will host the first Mid Ulster Housing Forum conference in Cookstown on Monday June 12.Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Corá Corry pictured with Paddy Gray OBE, Professor of Housing at Ulster University, who will host the first Mid Ulster Housing Forum conference in Cookstown on Monday June 12.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Corá Corry pictured with Paddy Gray OBE, Professor of Housing at Ulster University, who will host the first Mid Ulster Housing Forum conference in Cookstown on Monday June 12.

Mid Ulster Housing Forum have set out four key topic areas which will come under the spotlight at the conference next month: Housing Supply Strategy; Social and affordable housing; Private sector housing; Local Development Plan.

The conference will bring together a number of key private and public bodies, including government departments, council officers, planners, estate agents, developers, architects and the Community & Voluntary sector, in an effort to start the discussion on housing supply and find the best possible way forward.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Corá Corry said, “Housing is a key issue in Mid Ulster, so it is very welcome to see all the relevant agencies from across the sector, coming together to identify the key issues which need to be addressed.

“Mid Ulster has one of the fastest growing populations, so there is a high demand for housing both in the social and private sector and as a council I am delighted that we are providing a platform to inform and discuss the issues, at this local level. We want to ensure that every resident has access to good quality affordable homes.”

She added, “We hope this will be the first of many conferences on housing and we look forward to hearing a wide range of views from all those involved with the housing sector.”

Conference host Paddy Gray OBE said: “Housing is not just about bricks and mortar. Good housing and homes support our health, our wellbeing, our life chances and our job prospects.”

The conference will run from 9.30am until 1pm at the Burnavon Theatre. To register for the free event, please email to [email protected]

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/life-saving-defibrillator-insta...
Related topics:Housing