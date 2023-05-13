The PSNI has confirmed a man has died in hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare, last Sunday (May 7).

Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm. Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.

“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.

Connor McGrugan