Connor McGrugan named as Ballyclare road crash victim

The PSNI has confirmed a man has died in hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare, last Sunday (May 7).

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 14:44 BST

Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm. Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.

“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.

Connor McGruganConnor McGrugan
“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1360 of 07/05/23.”

