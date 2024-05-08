Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was 41-year-old Connor McNeill, from the Glenarm area.

Police say Mr McNeill was driving a grey Nissan X-Trail on the Carnlough Road when it left the carriageway shortly before 3.30pm.

Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair added: “Sadly, Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and two young children, passengers in the car, were taken to hospital following the collision where they remain receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor McNeill. Photo issued by PSNI

"Carnlough Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision and has now re-opened.