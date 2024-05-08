Connor McNeill: man from Glenarm area dies after Broughshane road traffic collision
He was 41-year-old Connor McNeill, from the Glenarm area.
Police say Mr McNeill was driving a grey Nissan X-Trail on the Carnlough Road when it left the carriageway shortly before 3.30pm.
Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair added: “Sadly, Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and two young children, passengers in the car, were taken to hospital following the collision where they remain receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
"Carnlough Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision and has now re-opened.
"An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 1089 07/05/24.”