Conor Molloy to be laid to rest 'in forever peace' following funeral service in Gilford

A young Gilford man who passed away in Australia will be laid to rest today (Sunday).

A funeral service for Conor Molloy is being held at 1pm in The Church of St John The Evangelist, Gilford with committal following in St Patrick and St Coleman Cemetery, Lawrencetown.

Conor, who was 23, passed away on November 8.

He is described in a family notice as ‘dearest son of Shauna and Paul, beloved boyfriend of Chloe, cherished brother of Shay and Stephanie, also a treasured grandson of Jean and Peter McCartan and Rosemary and Gerry’.

Conor’s family have asked that anyone who wishes to make a donation in lieu of flowers can help the work of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Milne Funeral Services, 5 Newry Road, Banbridge, BT32 3HF.

Changing Lives NI, a mental health and associated addictions charity, based in Gilford, has offered support to anyone affected by Conor’s death.

"Today we will all come together to say a heartbreaking goodbye to Conor. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his entire family and his wide circle of friends. The pain of losing Conor is felt deeply by all who knew him,” a spokesperson said.

"Look after your mates, ask the questions and hold each other up. We are always available to support you.”

A fundraiser set up by Gilford community as Conor lay critically ill in hospital to assist his family to fly out to Australia be at his bedside continues to grow and has now raised more than £48,700.

Following his sad passing, Conor’s family said they would like to thank everyone for all the support, prayers and donations,

His brother Shay said: “Mum and dad, myself and sister thank everyone from the bottom of our broken hearts for all the support from our wee village Gilford, Ireland, Sydney, and round the world for our travel, prayers, candles, messages.

“Honestly, we felt every one of them and they will help carry us on our heartbroken journey back home to Ireland to lay our beautiful Conor to rest in forever peace.”