Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Doherty, who studies business at the Southern Regional College, started running during Covid.

Having steadily built up the miles, he is now preparing for his biggest challenge to date - the London Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, the 20-year-old is taking it all in his stride, as he prepares to put his best foot forward to raise money for Hospice UK.

​Conor Doherty is presented with sponsorship for his running shoes by Paul McArdle, manager of Campbell’s Eurospar, Scarva Street.

“I’m happy to be doing it but, obviously, it’s a tough challenge to be taking on - I’ll see how I get on!” he told the Chronicle.

“I have done half marathons and all the distances below that, but I've never done the full 26.2 miles.

“I started running during Covid and, ever since then, I always had it in my head that I'd like to try a marathon some day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve just worked my way up over the last few years and, now, I'm here at this point where I'm giving it a go.”

Speaking about his training programme, Conor - who played rugby for Banbridge RFC and Gaelic football for Tullylish - said: “I started preparing for the training at the start of December.

“Then the main marathon training started in January. I ran around the town and, for the longer runs, I went to Scarva and Laurencetown.”

With race day fast approaching, Conor is feeling cool and calm: “I’m sort of relaxed about it and I’ll take whatever happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is 3 hours 45, but I know that even getting it done is a challenge in itself.

“My uncle Kevin Doyle is running it with me. He’s done London three times as well as New York, so he has plenty of experience and will keep me motivated.

“I think I’ll feel such a sense of relief when I cross the finish line, knowing that all the hard work and commitment I’ve put in over the last few years will have paid off.

“I would like to try and attempt all the major marathons, but I know it’s a tough task trying to get to all of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor has a fundraising target of £2,000 for his chosen charity, Hospice UK.

“I’m at about £1,000 at the minute and I have until June to get to the target.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has donated so far and supported this extremely worthy cause.

“Hospice UK is the national charity working with the government and NHS to ensure the 200+ local hospices across the UK can survive and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospice UK is there for children, adults and families going through difficult times.”

Conor has a JustGiving page and people can also donate in Campbell’s Eurospar, where he works part-time.

“Brian Campbell and the team sponsored me with my running shoes for the marathon, so I’m very thankful to them.

“There’s also a collection bucket in the store and customers have been so encouraging, asking me how the training is going and wishing me luck for Sunday.”