Considering your options after A Levels? Choose South West College for your university level study

As A' Level students prepare to take the next step in their academic journey, South West College is encouraging talented and ambitious young people to explore the range of university level study opportunities available at their local Further Education college.

South West College has developed a number of wide-ranging degree programmes in partnership with prestigious Higher Education institutions, including Pearson, Queen’s University Belfast, The Open University and Ulster University, in a wide range of subject areas, ensuring that students receive high-quality education and training.

SWC understands that choosing the right path after secondary school can be a daunting task and offer a diverse range of university-accredited courses including HNCs, HNDs, Foundation Degrees, honours degrees, and Higher Level Apprenticeships allowing students to study locally, gain real-world skills, and achieve cost savings.

Students who study at the College benefit from smaller class sizes allowing for a more focused teaching approach, cheaper tuition fees, industry standard facilities and equipment to help gain the skills employers are looking for, industry accredited qualifications and tutors who have industry expertise. All programmes are developed in line with industry demand to ensure that they provide the right skills for progression to further study or employment.

Applications for courses starting September 2024 are now open, visit www.swc.ac.uk to apply. Picture: SWC

South West College principal and chief executive Celine McCartan explained: “Deciding on the next step after leaving school can be a daunting and anxious time and young people and parents don’t always know what career courses or learning opportunities are available to them.

"With the growing costs of university tuition fees and living costs, it is vital that young people wishing to obtain qualifications are aware of the range of options available to help them make better, informed choices and I would encourage them to look at the provision that’s on offer at their local Further Education College as they look to the next step of their educational journey.”

The team of experts at the college are committed to offering valuable information and guidance to help you make informed decisions about your future. As always, please get in touch if you have any further questions or if staff can support you in anyway Tel: 028 8225 0109 or email admissions@swc.ac.uk or call into your local campus to talk with the expert team.

