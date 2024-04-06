Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band expecting big turnout for Larne parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band are anticipating a good turnout of bands and spectators from far and wide for their annual competition parade.

The host band has issued advice for visiting bands and buses ahead of the event.

A spokesperson said: “All buses will pass through Millbrook roundabout which will lead towards Antiville roundabout. At this roundabout take the first exit to the left following the sign for the band parade.

A good turnout of bands is expected at the annual competition parade organised by Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band in Larne. Picture: Tony Hendron

"Follow along Antiville Road on to The Roddens before taking a left turn towards Caterpillar Generator Factory. At the traffic lights please take a right turn. Buses can then park anywhere suitable along this road, before reaching Boyne Square.

"We kindly ask buses not to enter the estate as this will hold up the parade.

“We thank you for your cooperation on this and look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The host band will be parading the Greenland estate at 6.30pm, after which the main parade is due to start at 7.30pm following this route:

Greenland Drive

Herbert Avenue

Old Glenarm Road

Victoria Road

Glenarm Road

Newington Avenue

Upper Waterloo Road

Recreation Road

Slemish Drive

Moyle Parade

Ferris Avenue

Greenland Drive

Judging will be carried out across various categories, including Best Overall, Colour Party, Drum Corp, Flute Corp, Bass Drum, along with Marching and Discipline. Judges will be situated around the route with results announced after the parade.

There will be an after parade ‘sash bash’ in the Rangers Club, with doors open at 8pm and entry at £5 per head.

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are likely to join the parade: