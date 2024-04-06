Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band expecting big turnout for Larne parade
Members of the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band are anticipating a good turnout of bands and spectators from far and wide for their annual competition parade.
The host band has issued advice for visiting bands and buses ahead of the event.
A spokesperson said: “All buses will pass through Millbrook roundabout which will lead towards Antiville roundabout. At this roundabout take the first exit to the left following the sign for the band parade.
"Follow along Antiville Road on to The Roddens before taking a left turn towards Caterpillar Generator Factory. At the traffic lights please take a right turn. Buses can then park anywhere suitable along this road, before reaching Boyne Square.
"We kindly ask buses not to enter the estate as this will hold up the parade.
“We thank you for your cooperation on this and look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The host band will be parading the Greenland estate at 6.30pm, after which the main parade is due to start at 7.30pm following this route:
- Greenland Drive
- Herbert Avenue
- Old Glenarm Road
- Victoria Road
- Glenarm Road
- Newington Avenue
- Upper Waterloo Road
- Recreation Road
- Slemish Drive
- Moyle Parade
- Ferris Avenue
- Greenland Drive
Judging will be carried out across various categories, including Best Overall, Colour Party, Drum Corp, Flute Corp, Bass Drum, along with Marching and Discipline. Judges will be situated around the route with results announced after the parade.
There will be an after parade ‘sash bash’ in the Rangers Club, with doors open at 8pm and entry at £5 per head.
Which bands are expected to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are likely to join the parade:
- Ulster First Flute
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Cloughmill Crown Defenders Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band
- Craigywarren Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Clyde Valley Volunteers Flute Band
- Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys
- Carnalbanagh Flute Band
- Robert Graham Memorial Bangor
- Drumaheagles Flute Band
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
- Braniel Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Conquerors
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Steeple Veterans Flute Band
- Dummigans Accordion Band
- Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Sons of Ulster Shankill FB
