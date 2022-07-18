Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band Auld Boys hit the road for the last time

The Larne-based outfit paraded for the last time on July 12, but say they we will continue to do some indoor functions.

Speaking after the day’s parades, a spokesperson for the band thanked the Worshipful Master, officers and brethren of LOL 249 for inviting and allowing the Auld Boys to accompany them on the Twelfth every year since the band’s formation.

“On July 12, 2010, myself and a few others were stood watching the evening parade in Larne and the conversation turned to the 50th anniversary of both the murder of Constable Anderson and therefore the subsequent formation of Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band,” the spokesperson recalled.

The Auld Boys have decided to call time on taking part in parades.

“From those conversations, messages were sent out and it was felt there could be a demand for the formation of an Auld Boys band for the anniversary and after a few dodgy practices we held our first event in September of 2010 which was a hell of a night and I don’t think the Rangers Club have seen a night as busy since.

“We then took part in the 50th anniversary parade the following April 2011 and the ball continued to roll from there.

“During our time, we have been fortunate to accompany LOL 249, LOL 1916, RBP 377, RBP 42 and Falkirk District 36 during our 11 years on the road. We have played in many indoor places too; from the old No 1 Club here in Larne to the knee breakers in Antrim and from Plean in Scotland to the famous Benidorm trips. To those lodges.”

The spokesperson said the Auld Boys had always received great support from within the Larne area and beyond.

The Auld Boys on parade for the last time.

“We have been supported by a wonderful number of people from the community in Boyne Square as well as much further afield, along with support from quite a number of other bands from around the country. In turn, we have tried to financially support lots of local charities too and all of that was made possible through people buying our keyrings, our flags, any tickets to events but most definitely our most notable comedy calendar.

“To everyone who has helped, donated and supported the band in any way then also, thank you very much.”

The spokesperson stressed that the work between Anderson’s Band and Norman Anderson’s family would continue, particularly in maintaining the grave of the young officer in Ballyclare and other commemorative works to help maintain his memory.