Work has commenced on a new £5.5m social housing scheme in the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey.

Thirty-seven new homes will be constructed by Connswater Housing Association adjacent to Aspen View with access from Doagh Road and a pathway to Monkstown Road, Monkstown Wood and Three Mile Water.

The planned properties will consist of 14 semi-detached houses; one detached house; 11 town houses; eight apartments and three wheelchair accessible bungalows. The proposal includes associated parking, landscaping and open space.

Connswater’s head of development Nadine McMahon said that “response to existing context and wider community benefit were key considerations in the planning process”.

Caption Cllr Mark Cooper BEM (centre) at the new Connswater Housing development site in Monkstown.

“The development has been designed to respect local character and setting with open space exceeding the minimum prescribed requirement and the scheme comprising a mix of property-types to include housing units, apartments and wheelchair accessible bungalows,” she explained.

“As part of the planning approval and contract social clause, lighting upgrade works will be carried out to local community facilities and training and apprenticeship opportunities created.

“This is of particular importance given the current economic climate. Works have only recently commenced and already six joinery, groundwork and bricklaying apprentices under the age of 21 are playing a key role in progressing works.”

Commenting on the development plan, Threemilewater DUP Councillor Mark Cooper BEM said: “New housing is welcomed with Northern Ireland Housing Executive waiting list figures identifying a requirement for more than 130 homes in the immediate area.

“With investment in the region of £5.5 million, the development is set to deliver significant economic benefit by helping to sustain construction employment and supply chains during incredibly difficult times.

Wider Community

“The planned lighting upgrade works and training opportunities created are a positive contribution to the wider community.”

The Housing Executive says it is “chronically aware of the need to meet housing demand”.

It estimates that 1,019 new social housing properties are needed in Antrim and Newtownabbey during the next five years. Last year, £34.42m was invested in new-build social housing accommodation in the borough

Currently, 434 new-builds are on-site with 371 planned to start in the next three years. Thirty were completed in 2021/22.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough’s housing waiting list had 2,192 applicants in “housing stress” at the end of the financial year.

