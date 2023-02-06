Plans to return the former Ulster Bank building in Maghera to community use were outlined at a recent meeting in the town.

Maghera Heritage and Culture Society (MHS) representatives met with MLAs Keith Buchanan and Emma Sheerin along with Rita Harkin of the Architectural Heritage Fund at the former bank in the town centre.

James Armour, Director and founder of MHS, outlined plans to have the building returned to community use in the form of a Heritage, Education and Employment Training Hub and facilities for all the Maghera community.

Services to the community will be underpinned by rural poverty strategies, isolation and inclusion.

Former Ulster Bank building in Maghera.

There are also plans to use the former Bank Building to help people returning to education. The building, which is currently owned by NATWEST, will be put on sale shortly. MHS are confident that Maghera’s community representatives and local residents will support their vision to keep the building for the community.

Dr Séamas Ó Donnghaile, a volunteer with MHS presented a plan for future use of the premises. This included making university level Leadership & Management education more accessible to the community. Séamas is an associate lecturer in St Mary’s University College Belfast.