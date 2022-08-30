‘Controlled explosion’ to be conducted during Ballyclare BBC filming

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mammoth Screen Ltd will be carrying out filming for the second series of the BBC’s World On Fire. This filming, which commenced yesterday (Monday), will be taking place at Ballyclare Mill on Green Road until Friday, September 2.

A spokesperson for the production company said: “We would like to let local residents know that on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we will be working night hours (7pm-5am) and on these shoot days we will be using pyrotechnics, which in this case will be large amounts of smoke and on Tuesday night a controlled explosion. This will be mostly visual and within the walls of the mill, but there will be a loud whooshing noise.

“In order to mitigate any risk of visibility and the possibility of smoke carrying across the road, we are employing a temporary traffic management order to maintain safe driving conditions.

Ballyclare Mill. (Pic by Google).

“On Thursday and Friday our hours will be daytime (10am-7pm) and there are no pyrotechnics planned.