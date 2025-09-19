Planning permission has been approved unanimously by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee for a proposed conversion and extension of a former mill outside Crumlin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was granted at a meeting in Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, on Monday evening for the proposed development north-west of Antrim Road, Aldergrove.

Planning officer Johanne McKendry said that an amended design has been submitted which will address previous concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the site is located in the countryside in a “prominent roadside location”. She indicated the proposal will not detract from the existing building. Refusal was previously recommended.

Former mill location. Image: Google

A report to the Planning Committee said: “The application site contains a two-storey roadside building which was previously used as a mill. The building has no roof, however, all the external walls are intact.”

This proposal is for the conversion and extension of a former corn mill building to provide a residential dwelling. A new access is planned at Ballyarnott Road. No objections were received by council planners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “The building is considered to be a valid conversion opportunity and therefore the principle of development is established.

“The proposal comprises two main elements; firstly, the refurbishment and extension of the mill building and secondly, a purpose-built extension to the rear of the mill with a link corridor attaching it to the mill.

“The design of the proposal is considered to maintain the character of the existing building and the conversion of the building is considered to contribute positively to the character and appearance of the locality.

“The existing mature trees on the site are to be maintained as part of the development proposal. It is considered the proposal would not significantly impact the amenity of any neighbouring properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Councillor Stephen Cosgrove proposed accepting the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter