Cooking up a storm with Armoy WI

The ladies of Armoy Women’s Institute and guests packed into Armoy church hall for a cookery demonstration led by Eimear Mullan from Thyme & Co. Cafe in Ballycastle.

By Una Culkin
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:15am

Eimear created a series of delicious dishes, using local produce which got everyone’s taste buds tingling.

Afterwards everyone got to sample the delightful creations. The members of the WI reckon there’s going to be “some tasty grub cooked up around Armoy” now – bon appetite!

Eimear Mullan from Thyme & Co. Cafe in Ballycastle

Enjoying the evening with Armoy WI

An enjoyable evening at Armoy WI

