Cookstown Action Cancer group ‘blown away’ by public support

The five-mile walk was an opportunity to raise money and awareness of Action Cancer’s breast screening service.

Anne Nelson said: “We are completely blown away by the support from the good people of Cookstown.

This is such a fantastic amount and I would like to thank everyone who took part in the walk as well as all the people who helped out on the night to make the event possible.

“I would like to extend a special thank you to the unbelievable efforts of staff, pupils and parents of Donaghey Primary School.

“A number of staff members took part in the walk and raised £2,750 which is an extraordinary amount for a school with just over 100 children”.

Everyone taking part was encouraged to raise a minimum of £120 in sponsorship, the amount it costs Action Cancer to provide digital breast screening for one woman aged 40 – 49 and over 70.

Anne is herself an Action Cancer ambassador having used the charity’s breast screening service in 2005 resulting in a diagnosis.

“I feel I owe my life to Action Cancer because if it hadn’t been for their screening programme, I might not be here to tell my story,” she said.

“Needless to say, I am thrilled that we have been able to raise this amount of money, money that will go towards helping other woman just like me”.

Action Cancer’s Community Groups Executive, Mark Irwin-Watson added: “Events such as these would not be possible with community volunteers like Anne Nelson and Tracy Martin I am extremely grateful to them for donating their time every year to organise this event.

“Action Cancer receives no regular funding from government and so rely on community fundraising to fund our range of local cancer prevention and support services. With the money raised from the Cookstown Breast Foot Forward

Walk Action Cancer can provide 50 women with a potentially lifesaving mammogram.”

Every year Action Cancer aims to breast screen 8,000 women at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra.

For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage.

The charity needs your support now more than ever to continue with the work and help save lives.

For more information on how to volunteer with the Cookstown Action Cancer Group please contact Mark on or email [email protected]

