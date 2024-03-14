Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planning application was lodged by Hayley Dallas, Magherafelt, on behalf of JAMDAC Developments Ltd, Creagh Business Park, Toome.

The planning officers note in their report: “The applicant has made it clear that the site is intended for use for social housing and has got a registered housing [body] on board to deliver the project.

“The proposal involves the erection of four detached dwellings, 10 semi detached units and six apartments.

Planning permission has been granted for the provision of 20 social housing units on lands to the west of Forth Glen in Cookstown. Picture: unsplash

“The definition of affordable housing includes the provision that affordable housing encompasses (amongst other things) social rented housing which is defined as ‘housing provided at an affordable rent by a registered housing association’.

“In this instance, there is commitment from Apex Housing to build this development, and they have confirmed that they are now in receipt of a design and build tender for the delivery of this housing scheme, subject to obtaining planning permission.

“Apex housing are a registered housing association which provides over 6,000 homes in Northern Ireland.

“The NI Housing Executive (NIHE) has been consulted as part of this application, and have stated that for the period 2022-2027 there will be a need for 124 social housing units in Cookstown.“There is a clear policy shift in the draft Plan Strategy for social housing. The applicant has successfully set out the need for social housing land.

“Given that the proposal amounts to 20 units, which is not of a scale to prejudice the emerging draft plan strategy, nor does it represent a precedent which would lead to the uncontrolled release of land, I am of a mind to accept the principle of development on this site, with the caveat that it is to be solely developed for social housing, and that this is secured by way of a planning agreement.”

At the latest Development Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, councillors were told that planning approval was being granted despite the fact that it is a technical departure from the Cookstown Area Plan.

Phase 2 land is currently protected from housing developments until a review of housing land points to the need to release more Phase 2 land.

Planning manager, Dr Chris Bloomer, pointed out that what was being envisaged was actually ‘affordable housing’, as opposed to ‘social housing’.

“Affordable housing is still social housing,” he explained, “but it’s a wider definition. Affordable housing could well be shared ownership with a housing association or whatever.