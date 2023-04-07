Register
Cookstown Apprentice Boys' Easter Monday parade to attract more than 40 bands and thousands of marchers and spectators

Thousands of people are expected in Cookstown on Easter Monday (April 10) for the Apprentice Boys’ of Derry’s annual Easter Monday parade.

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

This event, the organisation’s first major outing of 2023, is being hosted this year by the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee.

The parade will be led by Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band, which a spokesperson for the outfit described as “a huge honour”.

According to the Parades Commission, the event is expected to attract participants from all over Northern Ireland.

A big Apprentice Boys' of Derry parade will be held in Cookstown on Easter Monday.A big Apprentice Boys' of Derry parade will be held in Cookstown on Easter Monday.
A big Apprentice Boys' of Derry parade will be held in Cookstown on Easter Monday.

What time does the parade start and what route does it take?

The parade will set off at 12 noon from Coagh Street and take the following route:

William Street, James Street, Loy Street, Chapel Street, Church Street, Cooke Crescent, Killymoon Road, Killymoon Street, turning at the bottom of Killymoon Street and returning along Church Street, Chapel Street, Loy Street, James Street, William Street, Oldtown Street, Milburn Street, Oldtown Street, Coagh Street, East Circular Road.

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:

North Down First Flute

Ballyquinn Limavady Flute

Monkstown YCV Flute Band

The Loyal East Belfast Flute

South Belfast Protestant Boys

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Moneydig Garvagh Flute

Castledawson Flute Band

Montober Flute Band

Dunmurray Protestant Boys

Kells Sons of William Flute Band

Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band

Somme Memorial Flute Band

William King Memorial Flute Band

South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Upper Falls Protestant Boys

Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band

Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Castlederg Old Boys Flute Band

Drumnaglough Flute Band

The Millar Memorial Flute Band

Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Sons of Kai Rathcoole

Whiterock Flute Band

Blair Memorial Flute Band

Carrickfergus Defender Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Banbridge Flute

William Savage Memorial Killyleagh Flute

Shankill Old Boys Flute Band

Tamlaghmore Tigers Coagh Flute

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Braniel Loyal East Belfast Flute

Ballymacarret Defenders Flute Band

Newbuildings Orange & Blues

Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band

Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band

Cairncastle Larne Flute

Newtownards Melody Flute Band

Pride of the Raven Flute Band

Brackey Flute Band

North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute

Edenmore Flute Band

North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band

