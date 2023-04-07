Cookstown Apprentice Boys' Easter Monday parade to attract more than 40 bands and thousands of marchers and spectators

This event, the organisation’s first major outing of 2023, is being hosted this year by the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee.
The parade will be led by Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band, which a spokesperson for the outfit described as “a huge honour”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to the Parades Commission, the event is expected to attract participants from all over Northern Ireland.
What time does the parade start and what route does it take?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The parade will set off at 12 noon from Coagh Street and take the following route:
William Street, James Street, Loy Street, Chapel Street, Church Street, Cooke Crescent, Killymoon Road, Killymoon Street, turning at the bottom of Killymoon Street and returning along Church Street, Chapel Street, Loy Street, James Street, William Street, Oldtown Street, Milburn Street, Oldtown Street, Coagh Street, East Circular Road.
Which bands are expected to take part?
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:
North Down First Flute
Ballyquinn Limavady Flute
Advertisement
Advertisement
Monkstown YCV Flute Band
The Loyal East Belfast Flute
South Belfast Protestant Boys
Portadown Defenders Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moneydig Garvagh Flute
Castledawson Flute Band
Montober Flute Band
Dunmurray Protestant Boys
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kells Sons of William Flute Band
Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band
Somme Memorial Flute Band
William King Memorial Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
Upper Falls Protestant Boys
Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band
Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Castlederg Old Boys Flute Band
Drumnaglough Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Millar Memorial Flute Band
Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Sons of Kai Rathcoole
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whiterock Flute Band
Blair Memorial Flute Band
Carrickfergus Defender Flute Band
Downshire Guiding Banbridge Flute
Advertisement
Advertisement
William Savage Memorial Killyleagh Flute
Shankill Old Boys Flute Band
Tamlaghmore Tigers Coagh Flute
Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Braniel Loyal East Belfast Flute
Ballymacarret Defenders Flute Band
Newbuildings Orange & Blues
Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band
Cairncastle Larne Flute
Newtownards Melody Flute Band
Pride of the Raven Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brackey Flute Band
North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute
Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute
Edenmore Flute Band
Advertisement
Advertisement
North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band
Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band