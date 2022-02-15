Cookstown based cancer support centre gets much needed boost

The charity, established in 2008, is a group support centre for adults who have been affected by cancer.

Charis Cancer Care provide a range of services such as counselling, aromatherapy, reflexology, yoga, and scar tissue therapy at their home-from-home like centre in Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the course of the Covid-19 pandemic Charis Cancer Care has had to adopt an online approach and provide their services digitally where possible.

Director of Charis Cancer Care, Imelda McGucken, Power NI's Aoife Magennis and Charis Cancer Care's Fundraiser Katrina Hughes at Charis Cancer Care Centre, Cookstown.

The funding provided by Power NI will allow Charis Cancer Care to purchase additional laptops and phones for their counsellors and therapists to continue providing necessary sessions to members of the group.

Katrina Hughes, fundraiser for Charis Cancer Care, says the new equipment is crucial for them to continue providing services.

“A lot of our members are vulnerable and therefore shielding, so to be able to give our therapists and counsellors a means to continue providing services to them will make such a difference. The pandemic has been a really isolating time for our members so it’s crucial that they continue to attend sessions during a time of uncertainty.

“As we’re able to purchase technology to deliver online, we will be able reach those in need of support beyond Cookstown. Since the centre opened, we’ve helped over 10,000 people affected by cancer, a figure we’re very proud of, but we know that there are many more in need of support so we’re so grateful for this funding which allows us to help as many people as possible.”

The Brighter Communities funding was first established by Power NI in 2018 and has since helped numerous charities and groups including Special Olympics athletes, stroke recovery groups and wheelchair basketball players.

In December 2021, Power NI ran the ‘Festive Fund’ in which five organisations were awarded £1000 to put towards projects, initiatives or equipment that will help them reach their maximum potential and deliver to their community.