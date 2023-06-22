Cookstown-based Rural Support ‘shining the light’ on health for older farmers

The recent Men's Health Week has served as a reminder that prioritising health is crucial for not only personal wellbeing but also to face the challenges in running a farm business.

The Men’s Health Week initiative shed light on the unique challenges that men face when it comes to mental health and encouraged them to break the stigma surrounding seeking help.

As part of the initiative, Dr Aoibeann Walsh and Keelin Reilly from Rural Support, Cookstown, attended and contributed to the ‘Connecting Men with Mind Fitness’ event held in Ulster University, Magee Campus.

The Men’s Action Network, Men’s Health Forum, and the Western HSC Trust promoted the MANifest programme designed in conjunction with the Public Health Agency.

Pictured from left are Keelin Reilly and Dr Aoibeann Walsh. Credit: Rural Support

The event consisted of a series of keynote speakers and three ‘doing sessions’ covering physical activity and mental fitness, the Sedona method, and music and mind fitness.

Dr Aoibeann Walsh, Head of Social Farming and Innovation commented, “This was an excellent event and as part of the day, Rural Support had a platform to outline our Plough On project as an initiative promoting men’s mind fitness.

"We spoke on our positive experience of establishing groups for older male farmers across Northern Ireland through funding from The National Lottery Community Fund which provide social connections for men as they transition from full-time farming.

