Cookstown businessman Norman Wilson received an MBE for services to business and the community.

Mr Wilson, a managing director of Cookstown Furniture Centre, was one of five locals recognised in His Majesty King Charles III's first New Year Honours List.

A post on CFC's Facebook said: "Very proud of our Dad / MD who has just been awarded the MBE - for services to business and to the community in Northern Ireland. Lovely to be appreciated for his years of hard word and dedication to his staff, customers and business."

The family-run celebrated an impressive 40 years in business in 2016.

Other recipients included the Rev Matthew Hagan, Coalisland, Chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and former Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, who received the MBE for services to Hospice Healthcare and to the community.

Rev Hagan, who is originally from Coagh, said: “I feel very humbled that my work in parish ministry, hospice chaplaincy and work in the local communities has been recognised by this award”.

Eileen Donnelly, member of the Board of Governors at Integrated College Dungannon, received the MBE for services to education.

Patrick McTeague, of Draperstown, Food Technology Technician at DAERA's Loughry Campus, received the BEM for voluntary services to the community.

David Cuddy, Dungannon, received the BEM for voluntary service to the community.

Mid Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson congratulated all the recipients. "It's a tremendous achievement to receive such recognition for their individual endeavours from King Charles III," he said.

