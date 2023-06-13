More than 2,000 people are currently on the social housing waiting list in Mid Ulster, while the private housing sector is facing significant challenges with high building costs, mortgage rate increases and a shrinking private rented sector.

Guest speakers at the first Mid Ulster Housing Conference held in the Burnavon Theatre. Back row: Professor Paddy Gary; Adrian McCreesh, Chief Executive of Mid Ulster District Council; Jordan Buchanan, Property Pal, Chris Mills, Dept of Communities. Front row: Elma Newberry from NI Housing Executive; Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy; Roisin McAlister, Senior Planning Officer Mid Ulster District Council.

This was the context set out at the first Mid Ulster Housing Conference held in the Burnavon Theatre on Monday, which was attended by delegates from a wide range of public sector, community and private sector organisations.

Under the theme ‘Housing supply in Mid Ulster: Starting the conversation’ the Cookstown event was hosted by Paddy Gray OBE who is Professor of Housing at Ulster University.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mid Ulster Housing Forum set out four key topic areas: Housing Supply Strategy; Social and affordable housing; Private sector housing; Local Development Plan.

Adrian McCreesh, Chief Executive of Mid Ulster District Council says the provision of affordable, comfortable homes is a top priority for the council.

The conference brought together a number of key private and public bodies, including government departments, council officers, planners, estate agents, developers, architects and the community and voluntary sector, for discussion on housing supply and find the best possible way forward.

Key speakers included representatives from the Housing Executive, Department of Communities, Property Pal and Mid Ulster District Council.

Conference host Paddy Gray OBE said, “Housing is not just about bricks and mortar. Good housing and homes support our health, our wellbeing, our life chances and our job prospects”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy was delighted to see council leading the way in tackling the need for housing.

Guests at the Mid Ulster Housing Conference.

“This conference was a major success and it is an important first step as we look to provide the affordable and comfortable homes that all our residents deserve,” said the council chair.

“We heard from a wide range of informed speakers who gave an in-depth insight into the challenges that we face going forward.

“It is very clear, that it’s not just about building more houses; it’s about delivering the right type of homes in the right areas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council chair added, “I would like to congratulate the organisers of the conference and thank all those who took part.

Guests at the Mid Ulster Housing Conference.

“By bringing people together like this and working in partnership, we can really make a positive impact on the lives of our residents who are struggling to find a home.”