Cookstown: emergency services at the scene of 'sudden death' in Co Tyrone home
Police are investigating the circumstances of a sudden death in a home in Co Tyrone.
Emergency services were visible in the Fairhill area of Cookstown on Sunday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police are conducting enquiries into a sudden death in a home in the Burnvale Crescent area.
"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at a house in the Burnvale Crescent area of Cookstown, on Sunday, March 9. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”