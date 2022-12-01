Cookstown fire victim Stevie Stevenson was known in NI scouting and sporting circles

The man who died following a fire at a bungalow in Cookstown yesterday has been named locally as Robert (Stevie) Stevenson MBE.

Mr Stevenson, or 'Stevie' as he was affectionately known, was well known across Northern Ireland for his involvement in the scouting movement, athletics and hockey.

A former vice principal of Cookstown High School, he recently celebrated his 94th birthday.

Police are investigating the fire at The Pines, off the town's Westland Road, which was reported shortly before 4am on Wednesday.

Robert 'Stevie' Stevenson who was involved the scouting movement and athletics. Pic NI Athletics

They are appealing to anyone with information that would assist them with their enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 159 of 30/11/22

According to a notice in Funeral Times, his cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Friday, December 9, at 3.20pm.

A thanksgiving service will then be held in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Sunday, January 8 2023 at 2.30pm.