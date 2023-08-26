Pupils and staff at Cookstown High School are celebrating another superb set of GCSE results with 36 per cent of all grades achieved either A* or A grades.

A very impressive 61 per cent of all grades achieved were A*-B, with the proportion of A*-B grades increasing from 2022.

A school spokesperson said: “Cookstown High School has a proven track record of securing outstanding GCSE results for our pupils, with much of the year group choosing to study A levels or BTEC qualifications in our high performing Sixth Form.

"We were delighted that 89 per cent of pupils achieved five A*-C grades and 74 per cent of pupils achieving five A*-C grades including English and Maths. As a combined grammar and secondary school, we encourage all pupils to perform to the very best of their ability supported by a caring and dedicated staff.

"These results reflect the hard work and commitment of pupils, the support of parents and very high expectations of our staff. Departmental results are excellent, seven departments achieved 100 per cent A*- C grades including Art and Design, English Literature, Home Economics, Further Maths, French, Health and Social Care and OCN Personal Success.

"In addition, five departments achieved in excess of 90 per cent A*-C grades including, Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Spanish.”

Principal of Cookstown High School, Miss Gwyneth Evans, acknowledged the achievement of all concerned.

"We are immensely proud of our GCSE pupils who have proven that attributes such as resilience, aspiration, dedication to academic excellence and the nurture of their character during their time at Cookstown High School are integral to their holistic development as an individual. I would like to express my thanks to the dedication and commitment of teachers who have supported and encouraged our students to achieve their personal best. We look forward to welcoming back the large majority of our pupils into the Sixth Form at CHS.’

14 pupils achieved a combination of top grades across their subjects: Katie Abernethy 4A* and 5 A’s, Holly Brown 2A*, 6A’s and 1 B, Rachel Brown 3A* and 6 A’s,Sarah Brown 1A* and 8 A’s, Leah Caskey 4A*, 4A’s and 1 B,Jasmine Chan 2A*, 6A’s and 1 B, Sophia Clarke 1A*, 6A’s and 1 B, Louis Donnelly 8A* and 1A, Sophie Dornan 7A* and 2 A’s, Grace Harkness 4A*, 3A’s and 1 B, Rowan Hobson 3A*, 5A’s and 3 B’s, Sam Purvis 2A* and 6 A’s and 1B, Ben Sweetnam 8 A’s and 1 B, Theo Thompson 3A*, 6 A’s and 1B,

"At Cookstown High School, we strive for excellence, offer a myriad of opportunities for our pupils to develop their character and support pupils every step of the way. Cookstown High School is the school of choice for our local community, and this is reflected in the increasing number parents who chose to send their children to the school,” added Miss Evans.

1 . Very well done! Cookstown High School pupils who received five or more A grades in their GCSE exams. Photo: Cookstown High School

2 . Smiles on results day Pupils who achieved six or more A grades at GCSE level. Photo: Cookstown High School

3 . Happy with their results Cookstown High School pupils who received seven or more A grades at GCSE level. Photo: Cookstown High School

4 . A memorable day Pupils of Cookstown High School who received eight or more A grades in their GCSE exams. Photo: Cookstown High School